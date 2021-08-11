Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Purchases £10,416.28 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Andrew Bell acquired 520,814 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,416.28 ($13,608.94).

Shares of POW stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 1,920,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £24.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05).

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

