Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Purchases £10,416.28 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Andrew Bell acquired 520,814 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,416.28 ($13,608.94).
Shares of POW stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 1,920,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £24.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05).
Power Metal Resources Company Profile
