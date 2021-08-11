PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Position Raised by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.09% of PPD worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

