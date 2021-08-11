PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,674 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PPL worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.