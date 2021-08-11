Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

