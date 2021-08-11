Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 878 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory makes up about 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 19.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOXF traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.50. 97,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25.
In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
