Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 878 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory makes up about 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 19.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXF traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.50. 97,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

