Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 27,661 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 444,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $107.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

