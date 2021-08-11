Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 787 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for about 1.2% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,036 shares of company stock valued at $34,921,109. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BILL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.64. The stock had a trading volume of 911,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,232. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -242.24 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

