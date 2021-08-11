Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $587,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
Moderna stock traded down $71.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.33. 53,261,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,156,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.
In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
