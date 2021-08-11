Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $587,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock traded down $71.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.33. 53,261,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,156,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.