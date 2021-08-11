Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,973 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61.

