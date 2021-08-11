Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.58. 37,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,099. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $191.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25.

