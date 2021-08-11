Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,543. The company has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

