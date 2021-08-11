Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.88

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 4711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

APTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $586.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In related news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

