Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 112.48 ($1.47), with a volume of 118685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

PFD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

