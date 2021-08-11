PRIA Hits Market Capitalization of $286,675.21 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, PRIA has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $286,675.21 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00009023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00879817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00110968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043130 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.