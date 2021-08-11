Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 452,297 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 749.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Avantor worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $73,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 178.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,387,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

