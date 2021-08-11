Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 47,536 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Terex worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Terex by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

