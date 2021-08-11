Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Viasat worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.