Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,848 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of OSI Systems worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.43. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.