Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 49,170 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Teradata worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $107,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $31,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

