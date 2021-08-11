Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.18.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

