Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

