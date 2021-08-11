Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.43 Million Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Great Western Bancorp worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

