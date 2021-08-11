Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Nordstrom worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $607,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $2,858,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 56.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 825,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 297,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

