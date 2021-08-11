Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,986 shares of company stock valued at $458,138. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

