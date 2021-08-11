Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Adient worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after buying an additional 413,560 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,813,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

