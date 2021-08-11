Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Autoliv worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

