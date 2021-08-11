Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Ichor worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

ICHR opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

