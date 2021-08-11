Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $296.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $118.08 and a 1-year high of $311.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

