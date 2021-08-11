Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Banner worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Banner stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

