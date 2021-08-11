Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $14.61 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 521,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 264,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.