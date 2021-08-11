Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 21,428 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of The Brink’s worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BCO stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

