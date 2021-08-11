Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,991 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Deluxe worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $18,762,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 289.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 553,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,828,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,534,000 after purchasing an additional 367,740 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 312.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 288,317 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at $6,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.81.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

