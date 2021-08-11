Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 46,642 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of KB Home worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in KB Home by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

