Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 58,494 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 326.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.88. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -350.93 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

