Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 64,862 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Patterson Companies worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,154,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

