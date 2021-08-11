Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,183 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. 8,831,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,775,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.52. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

