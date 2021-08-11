Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,609 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,871,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,615,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

