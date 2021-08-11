Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 624 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,862. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $384.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

