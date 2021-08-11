Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,286 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 136.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 584,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

DUK traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.