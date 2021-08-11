Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,220 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

