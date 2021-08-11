Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 320,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 257,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

