Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 16,374 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 147.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,119,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,232,363. The stock has a market cap of $247.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

