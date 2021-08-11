Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,711 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

