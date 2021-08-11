Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 967 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

