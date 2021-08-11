Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 120,576 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after buying an additional 253,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.