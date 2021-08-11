Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $99.76. 2,907,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,811. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

