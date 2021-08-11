Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.