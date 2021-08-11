Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.54. 6,674,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,084. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

