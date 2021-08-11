Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.04. 3,047,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

