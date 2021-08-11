Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.21. 33,962,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,244,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

